Cyprus thrash San Marino in Euro 2020 qualifying

Cyprus easily won 4-0 in San Marino in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday night.

The result takes Cyprus up to third place in Group I on seven points, but a massive 11 points behind group leaders Belgium, who hammered Scotland 4-0 at Hampden Park.

Russia are in second place on 15 points in the group after a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Elsewhere, Germany beat hosts Northern Ireland 2-0 to get their qualification on track as they bounced back from last week’s loss to the Netherlands in Group C.

Defender Marcel Halstenberg drilled the ball in three minutes after the restart following a lacklustre first half by the Germans, who lost 4-2 at home to the Dutch on Friday, and Serge Gnabry added another goal in second-half stoppage time.

The result put Germany top on 12 points from five games, ahead on goal difference of Northern Ireland, who suffered their first loss of the campaign as captain Steven Davis became their most capped outfield player with 113 appearances.

The third-placed Netherlands, 4-0 winners away to Estonia on Monday, are on nine points from four matches.

Euro 2020 Qualifying results on Monday:

San Marino 0

Cyprus 4

Scotland 0

Belgium 4

Russia 1

Kazakhstan 0

N. Ireland 0

Germany 2

Estonia 0

Netherlands 4

Azerbaijan 1

Croatia 1

Hungary 1

Slovakia 2

Latvia 0

North Macedonia 2

Poland 0

Austria 0

Slovenia 3

Israel 2