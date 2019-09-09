Electronic information screens for Limassol buses

The Limassol-based Eu-kinisi public transport project, which provides a state-of-the-art transport electronic screen information system for the city’s buses, lays the foundations for similar services islandwide, Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou said on Monday.

In her address during a ceremony to mark the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the transport ministry and the Limassol Tourism Company, Anastassiadou said that the project involves the installation of a solar-powered telematics system at 40 Limassol buses and bus stops.

At bus stops, public information pillars provide information regarding buses that serve the stop, waiting times and useful tourist information. The information will also be provided in audio form for disabled persons.

Inside the buses, 24-inch screens provide passengers with information about the next stop, the overall route, landmarks and events in the area.

The Eu-kinisi project, funded by the Interreg Greece-Cyprus programme and Horizon 2020, provides for the implementation of smart, sustainable and cost-effective public transport solutions to improve urban accessibility and reduce pollution and energy consumption.

With the memorandum of cooperation signed on Monday, the ministry will be shouldering all maintenance and telecommunications costs of the project, Anastassiadou said.

Regarding numerous bus stops that are currently not sheltered and which leave the public exposed to sun and rain, Anastassiadou said that the ministry is already implementing solutions aiming to make public transportation as attractive as possible.