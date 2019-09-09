As part of the 22nd Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus, a musical tribute to the great Cypriot composer Solon Michaelides is coming up on Thursday at the enchanting Axiothea Mansion in Nicosia.

A visionary, Solon’s work has been significant for the development of musical education and artistic activity in Cyprus. Though he wasn’t just a composer; Solon was also a musicologist, conductor and teacher. The choir he created, ARIS choir, still functions and a symphony orchestra he created in Thessaloniki in the 1960s is still active today.

His music, books and compositions were left in an archive for the Municipality of Limassol where he spent his most creative years. His work and memoirs are of such big importance to the island that there is a dedicated museum-archive building next to the municipal conservatoire.

The evening will be presented by Georgia Michaelidou, President, and Mikis Michaelides, Vice President of the Solon Michaelides Cultural Foundation.

Selected works for strings, voice, piano and choir will be performed by the Prometheas String Quartet, soprano Theodora Raftis, pianist Helene Mouzala and the Choir of the Nicosia Lyceum with Rena Stylianou on the piano, under the baton of Loizos Loizou.

Honouring Solon Michaelides

