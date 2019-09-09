Italian Navy vessel to stop at Limassol port

The Italian military vessel ETNA will stop off at the Limassol port on Tuesday.

The ship, commanded by Captain Luca Pasquale Esposito, is a Logistic Support Unit of the Italian Navy, the fifth Navy Unit to carry this name and is unique in its kind.

Built at the Riva Trigoso shipyard, near Genoa, it was launched on 12th of July 1997.

ETNA ship is currently involved in training activities in the Aegean and in the Mediterranean sea. Some 122 students of the second class of the Livorno Naval Academy are currently on board.

The vessel left the Italian port of Taranto on July 21 and made a call on the ports of Tangiers, Barcelona, Tunis, Piraeus, Istanbul and Haifa. It will return to the Italian port of Livorno on September.