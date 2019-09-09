I have a blue badge relative who I sometimes take to the shops, and the abuse of spaces for the disabled is beyond belief.

I recently saw a big 7-series BMW parked diagonally across TWO disabled spaces !!! I’ve also seen able-bodied drivers returning to their car in a disabled space with huge trolleys of goods, who suddenly put on a limp when someone notices (ooh, my poor aching hips).

Then there are those people who say “just 5 minutes” and hop out leaving their windows open.

I didn’t realise there was such a loophole in the Law !!! The simple truth is that blue-badge spaces are nearest the entrance of shops, so unless there is a major fine or inconvenience for misuse, nothing will change. Tow-away or clamp I say !!!

It’s not the people, it’s the lack of enforcement. Just like everyone else, when Cypriots visit London or Paris, they abide by the laws. Why? Because they know they’ll get nicked, and there won’t be a “cousin in blue” to get them off the hook !!!

COM

and a reply from an from an ‘offended’ commenter

Your standard comment “The Cypriots”. If you don’t like the place, just go back where you came from.

MM