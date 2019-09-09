More music in September

The summer’s music festivals may be over but it’s not the end of the live music scene as there are dozens of concerts coming up this month.

One that’s touring the island is a musical tribute to the celebrated writer, poet and composer Manos Eleftheriou following his death last summer. Popular Greek singers Giorgos Dalaras, Christos Thiveos and Miltos Paschalidis as well as the talented Aspasia Stratigou, will perform his favourite songs on Wednesday in Nicosia, the following day in Limassol and finally in Larnaca on Friday.

The Vasilis Tsitsanis Orchestra meanwhile is getting ready for a show in Nicosia on Thursday and another at Curium on Friday. Along with the orchestra, Natasa Mbofiliou and Dimitra Galani will perform a varied repertoire of Tsitsanis’ music. The orchestral ensemble has been created by the composer’s family to perform and promote his work in Greece and overseas, under the guidance of Manolis Pappou, a master bouzouki player.

More collaborations are on the horizon with Greek creator and performer Kostas Hatzis coming together with popular Cypriot singer Michalis Hatzigiannis in a performance at the Presidential Palace on Monday, September 16.

A couple of days later, the world-renowned tenor, Marios Frangoulis will pay tribute to all the great Greek composers. Accompanying him on the night will be Myrto Vasilliou and music director Vasos Argirides. The concert will take place at Limassol’s Municipal Gardens on September 20.

For something more upbeat, Greek rapper Toquel is coming to Nicosia for a unique live Street Party at Square 19 on Saturday. The party will begin at 7pm with DJ Englezos and Karkas kicking off the festive mood. The event is set to go on until midnight and tickets cost between €20 and €25.

Concerts in Nicosia

