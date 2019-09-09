Morphou bishop cleared of ‘hate speech’ by AG’s office after anti-gay comments

The Bishop of Morphou, Neophytos, has not committed a criminal offence with his anti-gay comments, the attorney-general’s office said on Monday.

The case file submitted to the AG’s office by police as returned on Monday saying that on the basis of the evidence, there was no criminal offence.

“Although the Bishop’s individual references are worthy of criticism and possibly disagreement, the whole context of his statements and the explanations he gave on the actual meaning of words and phrases, which he used to refer to the positions of the Church, are not equivalent to an attempt to incite violence or hatred because of sexual orientation or gender identity, nor can they be described as the speech within the meaning of the law,” the statement said.

The statements, it added were made in the context of an open dialogue on spirituality where questions were asked on all subjects and answers were provided from the podium.

However, it added, “spiritual leaders should avoid clumsy and unintelligible expression”. Words or phrases that may have interpretations other than those expressed by the Church on particularly sensitive issues such as homosexuality, or which may receive different interpretations or misinterpretations, need not be directly accepted by an audience which does not have the necessary understanding as to the real positions of the Church on the issue, it added.

The probe against Morphou Bishop Neophytos was launched after he made derogatory comments about gays earlier this year.

The bishop said in public that gay men give off a nasty smell and that homosexuality is transferred to a foetus when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it.

The bishop had also linked the murders of five foreign women and two children by serial killer Nicos Metaxas to abortion, saying it was hypocritical to be saddened by the death of the two children killed by Metaxas when Cyprus carries out so many abortions.