New call for free Wi-Fi applications in Cyprus

Municipalities in Cyprus will soon be able to apply for free Wi-Fi in public areas, according to a statement from the Department of Electronic Communications.

The European Commission will launch a new call for applications for the WiFi4EU programme on September 19, which will last until 2pm of the following day.

In March 2018 the European Commission launched its WiFi4EU web portal to which municipalities all over Europe were invited to register for the chance to benefit from EU financing to build free public wireless internet hotspots.

At the time, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the WiFi4EU initiative aims at connecting “every European village and every city with free wireless internet access around the main centres of public life by 2020”.

The WiFi4EU programme offers vouchers worth €15,000 for municipalities to set up Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces, including libraries, museums, public parks and squares.

The EU made €120 million available until 2020 to fund equipment for public free WiFi services in up to 8,000 municipalities in all member states as well as Norway and Iceland.