Patients reassured over direction of Gesy

The patients’ federation said on Monday that President Nicos Anastasiades had reassured them that the philosophy behind Gesy would remain unchanged.

Following a meeting of a delegation by the Federation of Patients’ Associations (Osak) with Anastasiades at their request, the group’s head Marios Kouloumas said that there had been concerns of changes to Gesy such as co-payments, as requested by private doctors who refuse to join the system, but the president had reassured them that this would not happen.

“Any discussion for a change or law amendment must stop,” he said, adding that everyone needed to contribute to the success of the reform.

Kouloumas said they delivered to Anastasiades a memo with their observations and suggestions.

He said the federation was satisfied with the implementation of Gesy so far.

Without overlooking existing problems, he said, “what’s important is that mechanisms are in place to locate the problems and solve them.”

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou who was present at the meeting said that there have been some problems concerning family doctors (GPs) but that action is being taken to constantly improve the Gesy software system and other issues.

“There are problems and we know about them,” Ioannou said.

He added that Osak members were experiencing these problems daily and “therefore we ought to pay heed to their concerns and suggestions.”

Anastasiades is meeting this week with various groups and organisations linked to Gesy such as the Health Insurance Organisation, the medical association, the private doctors’ association and the private medicine platform.