Vukomanovic named new Apollon coach

Serbian Ivan Vukomanović has been named as the new coach of Apollon following the dismissal of Sofronis Avgousti a couple of weeks ago.

Vukomanović, 42, who was also a much-travelled football player, began his managerial career at Standard Liege in season 2014-2015.

A year later (2016-2017) he moved on to Slovan Bratislava where he succeeded in lifting the Slovakian Cup in May 2017 but was sacked the following October after Slovan were knocked out of the Europa League by Danish side Lyngby Boldklub.

Since then he has been unemployed.

Vukomanović has signed a two-year contract and his first game in charge will be against Pafos FC on Sunday.