Working and Living: China Vs Cyprus

If you have ever wanted to better understand Chinese culture or wondered how to bridge the cultural gaps between China and Cyprus, an upcoming discussion will help clarify. By looking at what living and working in China and Cyprus is like by people who have done so, the event seeks to raise awareness about each country and its day-to-day life, creating an environment to share ideas, thoughts and goals.

Three experts are sharing their wisdom on Monday in Nicosia. Invited by the Junior Chamber International Nicosia and the Global Shapers Community Nicosia, Petros Djakouris, the Founder and Curator of BeHive, Luwen Zhang, a PwC Senior Associate, and Costas Georgiou, of Chispo Attorneys at Law International Legal Counsel will be holding a panel discussion.

Petros and Costas have spent four years in Beijing, the capital of China, while Luwen has lived for seven years in Nicosia.

The discussion will discover professional and business opportunities between Cyprus and China, it will aim to expand the understanding of Chinese culture and be an opportunity to network with China-focused professionals. The event is free and starts at 6.30pm and will include a Q&A and networking session. Only 50 seats are available, so those interested are encouraged to confirm their attendance through an eventbrite link you can find on the Facebook event: Working & Living: China Vs Cyprus

Panel discussion with three people who have lived in China and Cyprus talk about professional life and opportunities in the two countries. Organised by the Junior Chamber International Nicosia and the Global Shapers Community Nicosia. September 9. Cyprus Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Nicosia. Free. 6.30pm