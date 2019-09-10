September 10, 2019

Anastasiades and Mitsotakis to set common course

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will set a common course in view of upcoming developments, Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou told the Cyprus News Agency ahead of the meeting in Athens on Tuesday.

Prodromou said Anastasiades would brief Mitsotakis about the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and the deliberations that took place with the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute. He added that Anastasiades and Mitsotakis would discuss the next steps in the framework of the effort for the resumption of the negotiations.

The leaders of Cyprus and Greece would also discuss Turkish provocations in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and more generally in the region, he said.

“At this critical juncture, the two will set a common course in view of the upcoming developments, in the framework of full coordination, with a view to achieving the pursued objectives of stability, security and peaceful co-existence with respect to international law principles in our region,” Prodromou added.

The meeting in Athens will take place at noon and will be followed by a working lunch.

The President will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, Deputy Minister to the President Vasilis Palmas, Cyprus’ ambassador in Athens Kyriakos Kenevezos, Director of the President’s Office Petros Demetriou and other officials.

Jane Holl Lute had last week six rounds of separate meetings with Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, in an effort to conclude the terms of reference that would pave the way for the resumption of talks. However, she left the island late last Friday, after a social gathering in the presence of the two leaders, without a deal.

