September 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aussie police arrest 34-year-old in connection to Ioli’s death

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Queensland Police have arrested a 34-year-old in connection with the death of 26-year-old Greek Cypriot Ioli Hadjilyra in Brisbane, Australia, whose lifeless body was found in a park last Wednesday.

According to a tweet published on Queensland Police’s official twitter account “a 34-year-old man is assisting police with their enquiries into Ioli’s death”.

Further information will not be provided at this time, the tweet also said.

It is not yet clear if the man arrested is the same man sought by the police, named Bradley Edwards.

Analysis of the CCTV footage from the park where the 26-year-old’s body was found shows the man believed to be the murderer at several locations, behaving suspiciously and carrying a bag, which is thought may have belonged to Ioli.

