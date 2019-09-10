Award-winning global digital property company BIDX1 launches in Cyprus

A new era for the local property sector

BidX1, the award-winning global digital property trading company, which is revolutionizing the retail property sector, announces the launch of operations in Cyprus, broadening its international footprint into the Mediterranean. The BidX1 proprietary innovative platform uses cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience of buying and selling property, offering full transparency, accessibility, reach and efficiency. The platform allows users to transact real estate assets online, from anywhere in the world, on any device, securely, efficiently and confidently through the process of bidding.

BidX1’s model has been extremely successful, becoming an award winning proptech company. Since its launch in Ireland in 2011 to date the company has sold €1.5 billion of properties with almost €700m sold on the digital platform in the past three years.

Johnny Horgan Managing Director Europe at BidX1, stated: “We are excited to continue our international momentum with the launch of our operations in Cyprus, introducing a new, efficient, transparent and more secure way for buying and selling property. It is no wonder that BidX1 is the preferred option for many banks and private equity houses, whose remit demands accountability and proof of best price.”

The first auction in Cyprus will take place on the 23rd of October 2019. The catalogue entails a mix of residential and commercial properties and is available on the BidX1 website. Potential buyers must complete a registration process, providing proof of identification and proof of address and pre-committed a deposit that will be held only if the bidder is successful on the day of sale.

BidX1’s Cyprus team are market leading specialist commercial and residential experts with in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Cypriot property market, with access to unrivalled market intelligence through the technologically advanced reporting systems of the platform. The team is at the disposal of interested parties to answer any questions regarding the properties on sale in the run-up to bidding and arrange for property viewings for potential buyers.

For more information and registrations please visit: https://bidx1.com/ or contact us at 22 000380 or via email [email protected]