Bike law to be changed to include scooters

The legislation regulating bicycle use will be amended to include scooters, Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting called to assess the possibility of regulating the use of scooters, attended by the police, the commerce ministry, the department of road transport, and the president of the union of municipalities, Andreas Vyras, Anastassiadou said the law will include the specifications of permitted scooters and a minimum age for drivers.

Anastassiadou said that the minimum age for scooter driving may be set at 16, though this needs further deliberation, she said.

Further, while the law will outline areas in which scooter driving is allowed, local authorities will have the power to allow or forbid scooter use as they see fit, given they place the necessary signs to adequately inform the public.

Also important, Anastassiadou said, is that the law will foresee penalties in view of specified violations.

Participants in the meeting could not decide on whether the law will require scooter drivers to purchase insurance coverage, Anastassiadou said, noting that the matter will be resolved at a later stage.

She said the law amendment will be ready soon and will be sent to the legal service before being tabled before the plenum for voting.