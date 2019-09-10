September 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Commission releases €7.9m for rural development in Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The European Commission is set to release €7.9 million for Cyprus` rural development programme.

The amount was initially withheld pending intermediate targets that needed to be met, an announcement said.

From the beginning of the programming period over €105 million has been disbursed and payments are expected to intensify in the coming months, given that important investments are implemented this period on the part of beneficiaries.

A number of measures have been announced and tenders are ongoing such as forestry measures, cooperation measures and LEADER measures, the press release adds.

At the same time, the agriculture ministry plans to open a measure on investments in agricultural and farming units for a total amount of €10 million.  This second tender will be targeted on specific weaknesses or needs such as strengthening mountainous regions or managing agricultural waste and protecting water resources.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

