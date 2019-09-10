September 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Congratulations to the school children who stood up to racism

By CM Reader's View00
File photo

Normally I think ‘Our View’ is a well written piece and usually I agree with it – but today I am disappointed.

I have nothing but praise for the schoolkids who stood up to racism, even when coming from the highest figure in their school.

Children in Cyprus have been brainwashed in the past to be sheep and not think for themselves. Kudos to them for collectively standing up for what is right.

Imagine if the Germans in the 1930s had stopped the degeneration into hell by speaking up sooner.

LL

M had a slightly different approach

While I somewhat agree with your point, I do believe that the behaviour of teenagers is indeed very disrespectful and I’ve seen it in many public occasions. They seem to lack fear of authority and in turn, grow up arrogant and disrespectful.

Our View: Who’s running the education system because it’s not the ministry?

 

Related posts

Cavusoglu showed where the real interests of the AKP government in Cyprus lie

CM Reader's View

Our View: Who’s running the education system because it’s not the ministry?

CM: Our View

Boris has boxed himself into a a dark corner

CM Reader's View

Only Greece and Turkey can break the deadlock

CM Reader's View

It’s not the people, it’s the lack of enforcement

CM Reader's View

Enough is enough

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign