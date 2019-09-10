The bicommunal peace initiative UniteCyprusNow on Tuesday said the statements made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit to Cyprus on Monday had further damaged prospects for talks.

“We remind Mr Cavusoglu that the Treaty of Guarantee is not only about the protection of Turkish Cypriots but about the integrity of Cyprus as a whole and that the security of one side in a post-solution Cyprus will not be to the detriment of the other,” the group said.

It added that Turkish Cypriots had elected a leader to represent them in the talks for a solution of the Cyprus problem and the guarantor powers should contribute positively to the process and support the leaders instead of undermining them and their efforts.

“No side, including Turkey, has the right to single-handedly decide on the future of negotiations,” it added.

As regards Cavusoglu’s allegations that President Nicos Anastasiades suggested a two state solution to him in Crans-Montana, UniteCyprusNow said “division goes against the will of the overwhelming majority of Cypriots who do not want the country partitioned.”

This had not only been proven by repeated polls but also by the election of leaders who promised to reunite the island under a federation, it said.

It added that the two sides had once more failed to agree on the terms of reference, which was requested of them by the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a means to resuming negotiations with a sense of urgency.

It said both leaders had been elected with the promise to deliver a federal solution.

“UniteCyprusNow finds it unacceptable that the two leaders were unable to reach a conclusion and we are now further away from a solution than we were in Crans-Montana, despite being so close, as admitted by all sides concerned,” it said.

“Cypriots deserve to live in a united country, a country that belongs to them and they should ultimately be the ones to determine its future.”