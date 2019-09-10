Eni opens new petrol station in Paphos

As of the beginning of July, the 8th petrol station bearing the name of Italian multinational Eni began operating in Pafos. The Eni station, former Agip petrol station, is located at 108, Tafoi Vasileon Avenue, under the management of Mr Costas Marmaras.

The new Eni petrol station provides automotive fuels, distribution of heating gasoil and the high quality Eni lubricants. Additionally, it offers services such as oil change, tyre pressure check, car wash and an Eni shop.

The rebranding forms part of the renewed contract between Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd and the Italian multinational Eni S.p.A., the Company’s petrol stations currently branded Agip will gradually be rebranded to the new Eni standards.

The upgrading is based on the new Eni retail visual standards. The station complies with all EU safety, operation, environmental standards and appearance.