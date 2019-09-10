Extension of Protaras promenade to begin in November

Works to extend the Protaras coastal promenade will start in November, Paralimni Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis announced on Tuesday.

The project which is expected to cost around €4.5 million aims to create a single pedestrian path along the sea.

“The extension will be done on both sides of the existing path, namely from Fig tree bay to the Hadjixeni valley and from Pernera to the chapel of Ayios Nicolaos,” the mayor explained.

The total length to be added is 3.5 kilometres.

“The call for tenders expires on September 27, work is expected to begin in the first week of November, with the project estimated to be completed within five months, with construction costs estimated at €4.5 million.”

The aim is to create additional recreational areas and enable visitors to walk or run along the sea.

From the promenade, pedestrians will have access to yachts, restaurants, beaches and playgrounds, while there will be more small areas with kiosks and benches next to the sea, Pyrillis said.

“Mainly in the summer months, the Protaras area is literally flooded with people, both foreigners and locals, and various cultural and recreational events take place in various places.”