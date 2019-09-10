First-ever official visit by a Saudi foreign minister on Wednesday

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will meet Wednesday in Nicosia, with his Saudi counterpart, Ibrahim BinAbdulaziz Al–Assaf, who will be on the first-ever official visit to Cyprus by a Saudi foreign minister in the history of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The first-ever resident Saudi Ambassador to Cyprus presented his credentials last week.

As part of their contacts, the two ministers will initially have a private meeting, and will then sit down in extended consultations with the participation of service delegations, during which bilateral relations are expected to be re-examined and ways found to further strengthen them.

There will also be an exchange of views on EU-Saudi Arabia relations, the situation in the wider Middle East and the Gulf region, and regional issues of mutual interest including energy and the effort to combat terrorism.

Christodoulides will also inform his counterpart about the latest developments in the Cyprus issue.