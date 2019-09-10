Frederick University exhibition unravels the secrets of space

Frederick University and the European Space Agency are organising the exhibition ‘The Sun and Us’. The exhibition, which is under the auspices of the education ministry, is hosted at the Frederick University and is open to the public and educational institutions.

The opening of the exhibition will take place on Tuesday, September 10.

The exhibition “The Sun and Us” aims to show the public the secrets of space! Focusing on Space Weather, the changes that occur in the Sun and their impact on both space technology systems and the Earth itself.

The first part of the inaugural event begins at 6pm and includes a speech by the acclaimed scientist, academic and space physicist Professor Stamatios Krimigis entitled ‘Odyssey in Space 1977-2019: The Epic Journey of Voyager 1 and 2 from Earth to the Galaxy’. The talk will take place in the new building of Frederick University, in the Tassos Papadopoulos Room (7 Yiannis Frederikou Street, Pallouriotissa, Nicosia).

Following the lecture, the opening of the exhibition will follow at the multipurpose centre (13 Dimitriou Hamatsou Street, Pallouriotissa, Nicosia). The Education Minister Costas Hambiouris will open the exhibition. After the inauguration a guided tour of the exhibition will follow.