Golf tournament in Paphos sees increase in participation

More than 140 players will be competing in this year’s Senior Amateur Men’s and Ladies Opens , which will be held at the Aphrodite Hills Golf Club on September 21 and 22.

This year marks the 13th year in a row in which the tournament takes place.

According to a statement from the Cyprus Golf Federation, last year’s tournament was attended by 100 players, while this year there will be 40 more.

Cyprus Golf Federation Secretary Nicos Rossides expressed his satisfaction with the recognition of the sport.

“The event is sold-out and the number of players coming to Cyprus specifically for the tournament has increased by 50 per cent,” he said.

“Every year, we have more players, we are registering a more positive trend every year that goes by.

“We have golfers from 18 different countries, such as Lebanon, Israel, Russia, Germany, United Kingdom etc,” Rossides concluded.

The event is organised by the Cyprus Golf Federation and sponsored by the deputy ministry of tourism.