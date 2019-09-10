Greece stands by Cyprus in defence of its rights, Mitsotakis says

Greece remains steadfast in its efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem and stands by Cyprus in defence of its rights, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday welcoming President Nicos Anastasiades to a meeting at the Megaro Maximos.

Mitsotakis said the visit was also symbolic as Anastasiades was the first head of state he had received at the presidential mansion.

“We are at a sensitive turning point in the Cyprus issue,” said Mitsotakis, adding that he would be briefed by Anastasiades on his recent contacts with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute who was in Cyprus last week for six days of discussions on resuming the Cyprus talks. The discussions, however, failed to come up with a basis, the so-called terms of reference, for new negotiations.

“Our concern is to end the occupation and the unacceptable status of guarantees,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the obstacles set by the Turkish side did not help secure progress.

Greece remains firm in its efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem and stands by Cyprus in defence of its rights, he added. He also said Turkey’s stance violates the interests of the European Union and this must be understood.

Anastasiades thanked Mitsotakis for Greece’s positions and for supporting the need to finally find a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Turkey, he said, wants to control the Turkish Cypriot community even after the Cyprus settlement. “We have taken steps, we have created conditions for the terms of reference,” he said, adding, however, that Monday’s statement by the Turkish foreign minister raise concerns about Ankara’s intentions.