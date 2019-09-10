Greece to send first woman ambassador to Cyprus

Ekaterini Xagorari is set to succeed Elias Fotopoulos as the next ambassador of Greece to Cyprus.

Outgoing Ambassador Fotopoulos has been serving in Nicosia since April 2015.

Also, the appointment of Xagorari marks the first woman Ambassador of Greece to serve in Cyprus since the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960.

The new ambassador is expected to assume her duties in the next few months, possibly in October, however there is no official starting date yet.

The appointment was published on August 30 in the Greek Government Gazette, together with other appointments. Xagorari is being transferred from the Embassy in Canberra, where she is currently serving, to the Embassy in Nicosia. Fotopoulos is being transferred from the Nicosia Embassy to the foreign ministry headquarters, in Greece.

Xagorari has been serving as the Greek Ambassador to Australia since 2016. She joined the Greek Diplomatic Service in 1990 and between 2008 and 2013 she was the Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy of Greece in Nicosia.

She served before in various posts in Germany, Turkey, the Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations, as well as in various Directorates in the Foreign Ministry. Among others she was the Consul of Greece in Munich, Germany, between 1994-1998, and was posted subsequently in the Greek Consulate in Edirne, Turkey, until 2001. Between 2005-2008 she worked in the Embassy of Greece in Ankara and from 2013 to 2015 she was the Deputy Director at the Greek Foreign Ministry’s Directorate for Turkey.