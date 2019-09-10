In Line with its social contribution strategy the Leptos Group of Companies organizes a two-day event entitled “Green Festival Celebration” on 23rd and 24th of March.

On Sunday 24th March at 11:30am there will be a Tree Planting Ceremony in the area of Coral Bay in Peyia.

The programme of the events includes a press conference, a Retro Photo Exhibition “Kyrenia – Paphos – Leptos” a Tree Planting as well as a cocktail reception for all attendees in the Coral Beach Hotel & Resort.

Part of the Leptos Group philosophy is to actively support environmental consequences and hence help towards maintaining a higher standard in quality of life.

The events will be honoured by the Minister of Finance Mr. Harris Georgiades, the Paphos Authorities and representatives of the Media from all over Cyprus, as well as locals and foreign citizens from the nearby communities.