September 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Main

Man City assemble football’s first billion-euro squad

By Leo Leonidou01
Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that the Premier League champions have spent 1.014 billion euros on their current squad

Premier League champions Manchester City are the first team to have spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to assemble their squad, a study has shown. (football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/b5wp/2019/wp266/en)

Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent 1.014 billion euros on their current squad. French champions Paris St-Germain were second having spent 913 million euros and Spain’s Real Madrid were third with 902 million euros.

Manchester United (751 million euros) have the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool (639 million euros).

The Premier League average was 345 million euros, it said.

At the other end of the scale, Germany’s Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the study (4 million euros), which looked at teams from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights.

Related posts

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole position in Italian GP

Reuters News Service

The Emirates sale offers tempting autumn fares

Press Release

Erasmus and Boks mourn the loss of ‘legend’ Chester Williams

Reuters News Service

First-ever resident ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Cyprus presents credentials

Jonathan Shkurko

Ireland scrambles to help firms with Brexit customs burden

Reuters News Service

Film review: Anna **

Preston Wilder
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign