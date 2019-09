The post-mortem conducted on Tuesday on the girl, 13, who died in her sleep at her Limassol home on Monday gave “indications but not answers,” police said.

After the post-mortem, conducted by state pathologist Angeliki Papetta, could not determine an exact cause of death, police said that histopathological and toxicology tests will be conducted in the hope of deciphering what caused the loss of the 13-year-old girl’s life.

Tests will also be conducted by the Institute of Genetics and Neurology.