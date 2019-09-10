Sham marriage suspect arrested, two others sought

Police are looking for a Romanian woman and a man from Pakistan suspected to be involved in arranging a sham marriage.

According to police, a few minutes after midnight on Monday, a 28-year-old Pakistani national reported that his Romanian wife had stolen €2,000 and a mobile phone worth €200 from their apartment in Ayia Napa.

He said he and his wife had entered into a fake marriage at the Aradippou municipality on October 8 last year because his residence permit in Cyprus was about to expire.

A compatriot, a political asylum seeker, allegedly helped him arrange the marriage.

Police arrested the 28-year-old and are looking for his wife and the other Pakistani national. They have been placed on a stop list and are banned from leaving the country.