September 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Trump fires hardline national security adviser Bolton

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: National Security Advisor John Bolton adjusts his glasses as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired his national security adviser John Bolton, saying on Tuesday he had serious policy disagreements with his hardline aide.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” Trump tweeted, adding that he would name a replacement next week.

Bolton, a leading foreign policy hawk who was Trump’s third national security adviser, was widely known to have pressed the president for a harder line on issues such as North Korea. Bolton, also a chief architect of Trump’s strong stance on Iran, had advocated a tougher approach on Russia and Afghanistan.

Bolton, who took up the post in April 2018, replacing H.R. McMaster, had sometimes been at odds with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump’s main loyalists.

Offering a different version of events than Trump, Bolton tweeted: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

Trump had sometimes joked about Bolton’s image as a warmonger, reportedly saying in one Oval Office meeting that “John has never seen a war he doesn’t like.”

Related posts

No more burgers and coke? Climate fears hit meat, drink sales

Reuters News Service

EU creates defence and space branch ‘to complement Nato’

Reuters News Service

Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race

Reuters News Service

Clean energy or food? Asian nations grapple with new demands on land

Reuters News Service

FACTBOX-Who gets the key posts in new European Commission?

Reuters News Service

Youths throw petrol bombs at police investigating device in N.Ireland

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign