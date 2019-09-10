September 10, 2019

Woman rescued after panicking during Zenobia dive

Zenobia

A British woman was rescued on Tuesday morning after she panicked while taking a diving lesson near the Zenobia shipwreck in Larnaca.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman was diving with her husband, a doctor, and a diving instructor at 10.30am when she panicked.

Her husband and the instructor pulled her to the surface and took her on board the boat.

Since they suspected she had swallowed water they provided first aid administering oxygen, police said.

She was then rushed to shore by marine police and from there taken to Larnaca general hospital for further treatment.

The woman has recovered fully and is reported to be in good health.

 

