Archaeology and history brought to the screen

The 2nd Cyprus Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Film Festival, on Wednesday to Sunday, offers a rich and high-quality programme with documentary screenings from Cyprus and abroad, in addition to cultural and educational activities.

Specifically, this year’s International ΑΕΙ Film Festival will include screenings of eight Cypriot and 10 foreign documentaries of archaeological, ethnographic and historical interest, as well as screenings of 13 ten-minute documentaries prepared by high school students who participated in workshops organised by the festival, in collaboration with the Unesco Associated Schools Project.

The 2019 festival will be held at Skali Aglantzia and the Old Aglantzia Cultural Center, hosting 17 films from Russia, New Zealand, Italy, Mexico, England, Greece and of course Cyprus. The screening programme includes the world premiere of the socio-historical documentary Mendil by Chrystalla Avgousti and the new archaeological documentary by Stavros Papageorgiou, Kinyras Ktilos Afroditas. There will also be screenings of two new documentaries by Paschalis Papapetrou, two documentaries from CyBC’s film library and a documentary by Michalis Georgiadis.

Of the foreign documentaries of interest is the Russian documentary The Russian Gods, which will be screened in the presence of the director; the Italian documentary Dinner for the Souls of the Dead and the French work Cultural Heritage: How We Can Save Our History.

Besides the screenings, the festival will also include a photography exhibition, a 3D presentation of architectural monuments and four children’s workshops.

Festival with documentary screenings from Cyprus and abroad, enriched with cultural and educational activities. September 12-15. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 8pm. €5 daily or €15 for all screenings