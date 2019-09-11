Ayia Marina headmistress forced to resign after parents’ protests

The primary school in Ayia Marina in Polis Chrysochous was operating normally on Wednesday after had it remained closed for the first two days of the new school year.

The school stayed closed following the parents’ decision not to take their children there as a form of protest against the headmistress due to her alleged incompetence.

Minister of Education, Costas Hambiaouris, after meeting with the parents late on Tuesday, asked the teacher to resign from her post, which she did.

She had been in charge of the primary school for two years and only had two more years before her retirement.

The school is now operating with two staff teachers and two subs, but will be fully staffed by Thursday, the minister said.

But despite acceding to the parents’ demands, the minister made it clear that he did not think they had handled the situation in the best possible way.

He said that their behaviour towards the headmistress was not fair, since neither the parents nor the teachers had explained clearly the exact problem they had with the headmistress other than allegations of bad management and incompetence.

“The parents have manipulated the situation, and this affected the children,” Hambiaouris said. “I hope that from now on things will go smoothly at the school.”