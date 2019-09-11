Ayia Napa to install CCTV in public spaces by summer 2020

Ayia Napa will be the first municipality in Cyprus to have CCTV cameras installed in public spaces, the mayor’s office announced on Wednesday evening, with the cameras expected in the town by summer 2020.

The municipality said that it was decided at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting following a proposal made by the town, and that CCTV would help protect public property.

“The municipality’s proposal is in line with the recommendations of the Personal Data Commissioner, as it was reviewed by the police as well. Ayia Napa will be the first municipality in Cyprus to install CCTV within the boundaries of the municipality for the protection of public property,” the mayor’s office said.

The municipality will process the footage of the cameras solely, they said, so as to protect the personal information of the public.

“This is a very important and essential measure, which will significantly improve security and enhance the sense of security in the municipality, as it will act preventively to reduce crime and help with investigations in actions against public property,” said the mayor of Ayia Napa, Yiannis Karousos. “Tourists and residents of Ayia Napa municipality will be safe and feel safe.”