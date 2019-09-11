Bright futures for UNic med school graduates

Based on employment records released by the University of Nicosia medical school’s careers office, of a total of 358 graduates (2015 – 2019), 356 or 99.4 per cent have already been offered positions at over 200 medical centres around the world for residency training, internships and research.

The report includes allocations of students in internationally acclaimed medical centres such as John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, St Mary’s Hospital, King’s College Hospital and the University College Hospital in London, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (Harvard University affiliated), Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Mount Sinai in New York, the University of Toronto and Dalhousie University in Canada, Sheba Medical Center and Hadassah University Hospital in Israel, and the American University of Beirut in Lebanon.

“The above results demonstrate the success of the support system provided by the medical school which guides and advises all students from Year 1 to their graduation year and beyond in order to ensure that everyone has a clear idea of their career aspirations and how best to achieve them,” said medical school’s senior careers adviser Sue Chrysostomou. ”It is also a testament to the hard work of our graduates, and their recognition by the international medical community, as well as the quality medical education that they have received at our school.”