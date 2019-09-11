Cabinet approves committee to plan new future for state fair grounds

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal by the ministers of finance and trade and commerce on appointing a committee of experts to produce a strategic plan for utilising the area of the state fair in Nicosia.

The proposal concerns appointing a team from both the public and the public sector, chaired by a university professor, with the task of developing a strategic plan for the best use of the space.

Emphasis will be placed on the creation of a modern exhibition centre as well as on ideas for setting up an education, technology and media business park.

The creation of a national centre for youth, or a multi-theme park in the state exhibition area, and the development of the space in general to make Nicosia a centre of research and innovation will also be considered.

The state fair – an exhibition area of 33,720 square metres in the Makedonitissa area, with 12 pavilions totalling 20,860 square metres of indoor exhibition space – used to host the Cyprus International State Fair which was a major event of the year.

Since 2014 when the Cyprus State Fair Authority (CSFA) that was managing the site closed its doors due to serious financial problems, the grounds of the state fair have been mostly left unutilised. It hosts some specialised exhibitions while the government is renting some space to house some of its services.