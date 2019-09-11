Cabinet orders probe across four state agencies after teen suicide

The cabinet on Wednesday ordered an independent investigation across four state agencies to determine if any had responsibility, criminal or disciplinary, after the suicide of a 14-year-old boy last week.

The boy, Stylianos, was found dead by his father on Thursday evening at a farm in a village in the Nicosia district.

Following reports of abject poverty, psychological problems and domestic violence in the boy’s family, social welfare services found themselves in hot water over whether they had handled the case properly and whether the boy’s death could have been prevented.

Following the incident, the boy’s younger siblings, eight and 10, were removed from their family home.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Zeta Emilianidou, who tabled the proposal for a sweeping investigation, said it would be carried out by the Ombudswoman.

“We are determined to get to the core of his,” she said.

“The fact that we have been following this case since 2007 and this was the conclusion, should all concern us.”

“We have an obligation to look at the facts objectively and that is why the commissioner has been appointed who can investigate all the issues that have arisen,” she added.

Emilianidou said if criminal offences have occurred in the case, it would be referred to the attorney-general. Disciplinary offences would be handled by the competent authority, she added.

The minister said the investigation should take around two months.

