Cyprus’ pupil-teacher ratio below EU average

The average number of pupils per teacher at primary school level in Cyprus is 12.6, less than the EU average of 14.7, according to Eurostat figures published on Wednesday.

The 2017 figures rank Cyprus slightly higher than Latvia (12.1) and just below Portugal (12.7).

The highest pupil-teacher ratios in primary schools were reported in France (19.6), Romania (19.4) and Czechia (19.1).

The lowest ratios were recorded in Luxembourg (9.0), Greece (9.4) and Lithuania (10.6).

In 2017, at primary education level, there were 29.3 million pupils and 2.2 million teachers in the EU member states.

The pupil-teacher ratio is calculated by dividing the number of full-time equivalent pupils by the number of full-time equivalent teachers.

According to Eurostat, the pupil-teacher ratio should not be confused with average class size as it does not take into account special cases, like the small size of groups of special needs pupils or specific subject areas.

Generally speaking, pupils enter primary school programmes between the ages of 5 and 7.

Elementary school programmes are typically designed to give pupils a sound basic education in reading, writing and mathematics, along with an elementary understanding of other subjects such as history, geography, natural and social sciences, art and music.