Fighting Cancer with Music at Limassol Marina

Limassol Marina and the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society join forces once again for the 3rd edition of the Fighting Cancer with Music event, taking place on Sunday, September 15. Aiming to support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s palliative care services, which are provided for free to cancer patients and their families, this event will offer a variety of fun children’s activities, live links and exciting open-air performances.

Entertainment at Limassol Marina Square will include a live link by Radio Proto and live music by Cloud10 Promotions with DJ Claudio, Avant Tout, 4 for Soul and Nicole Duo along with a live performance by the Heritage Music School Band.

Visitors will also have the chance to shop at the market which will offer a range of handmade creations such as jewellery, wooden crafts, soaps and candles, beeswax cosmetics, glass creations and personalised items, lucky charms, books and educational toys. A series of activities and workshops for children will also take place such as face painting, decoration of fairy houses, hair braiding, wheel of fortune, and creation of bottles with coloured sand.

All the event’s activities and the market will take place from 3 to 9pm and entrance will be free. During the event, the supporting restaurants and cafés at Limassol Marina will participate by contributing €1 per bill to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

Fighting Cancer with Music 2019

