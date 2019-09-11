Gender-equality action plan approved by Council of Ministers

Justice Minister George Savvides said that the Council of Ministers has adopted a national action plan for equality between men and women, a five-year plan that aims to implement gender equality.

“Our goal through the implementation of this plan is to effectively address gender inequalities with the ultimate goal of overthrowing patriarchal and male-dominated socio-economic and political mechanisms,” Savvides said.

The cabinet-approved plan specifically aims to combat gender-based violence following the guidelines of the Istanbul Convention – a plan to combat violence against women, signed by the Council of Europe in May 2011.

It also promotes women’s participation in decision-making, while modernising the legislative framework and empowering vulnerable women.

Also, a balance between family life and professional obligations is a very important topic in the plan adopted by the cabinet.

Savvides said that they will take Cyprus to an EU-adequate level as far as gender equality and international obligations are concerned.

According to a statement from the justice ministry, the equality plan has been prepared on the basis of recommendations from both governmental and non-governmental organisations.

On the issue of promoting gender equality, the minister said that on September 10 he had a very fruitful meeting with the National Movement for Women’s Rights.

“Together with the leaders of the movement, we managed to find immediate solutions to well-known issues and encourage gender equality and this made me very happy,” he said after the meeting.

He then went on to say that the police, following recommendations from the ministry’s directives, will take specific additional actions to tackle cases of violence against women more effectively.

“Gender equality is a very serious topic and it defines our society. This is why cooperation on this sensitive matter is of paramount importance and we will continue to progress in order to avoid any kind of setback,” Savvides concluded.