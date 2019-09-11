September 11, 2019

How does the new iPhone compare to its rivals?

By Press Association02
Kaiann Drance presents the new iPhone 11 at the Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple has a new flagship smartphone – the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but how does it compare to its biggest rivals on the market?

The PA news agency looks at how Apple’s latest handset compares to competitors from Samsung and Huawei.

 iPhone 11 Pro MaxSamsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5GHuawei P30 Pro
Price starts at £1,149Price starts at £1,099Price starts at £799
6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display6.47-inch Full HD+ display
IP68 rated water-resistantIP68 rated water-resistantIP68 rated water-resistant
A13 Bionic chip which uses machine learning to optimise battery life and performanceBuilt-in S-Pen stylus
Triple rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lensQuad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and DepthVision camerasQuad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and time of flight (ToF) cameras
Up to 10x digital zoomUp to 10x digital zoomUp to 50x digital zoom
Night mode for low-light photographyNight mode for low-light photographyNight mode for low-light photography
4K video recording at up 60 frames per second4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second
12-megapixel front-facing camera with slo-mo video support10-megapixel selfie camera32-megapixel front-facing camera
Wireless and fast charging capabilitiesWireless and super-fast charging capabilitiesWireless and super-fast charging capabilities

