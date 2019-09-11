How does the new iPhone compare to its rivals?

Apple has a new flagship smartphone – the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but how does it compare to its biggest rivals on the market?
The PA news agency looks at how Apple’s latest handset compares to competitors from Samsung and Huawei.
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Price starts at £1,149
|Price starts at £1,099
|Price starts at £799
|6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display
|6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display
|6.47-inch Full HD+ display
|IP68 rated water-resistant
|IP68 rated water-resistant
|IP68 rated water-resistant
|A13 Bionic chip which uses machine learning to optimise battery life and performance
|Built-in S-Pen stylus
|Triple rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens
|Quad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and DepthVision cameras
|Quad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and time of flight (ToF) cameras
|Up to 10x digital zoom
|Up to 10x digital zoom
|Up to 50x digital zoom
|Night mode for low-light photography
|Night mode for low-light photography
|Night mode for low-light photography
|4K video recording at up 60 frames per second
|4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second
|12-megapixel front-facing camera with slo-mo video support
|10-megapixel selfie camera
|32-megapixel front-facing camera
|Wireless and fast charging capabilities
|Wireless and super-fast charging capabilities
|Wireless and super-fast charging capabilities