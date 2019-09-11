Moves to integrate private hospitals into Gesy to start next month

Deliberations for the integration of private hospitals into Gesy will begin in the first week of October, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday, but warned that any demands which deviate from the philosophy of the health scheme will not be accepted.

In a meeting at the presidential palace on Wednesday, President Nicos Anastasiades was briefed by the health minister and the leadership of the health insurance organisation (HIO) regarding the first 100 days of the functioning of Gesy.

According to Ioannou, the president received a review of the general picture and the problems that arose, as well as how they are expected to be resolved within the next two months.

Protocols and regulations are to be introduced into Gesy for which specific implementation timelines have been drawn up, Ioannou said.

“Special focus was also given to the matter of monitoring the system and to the ways in which checks and protocols will be intensified in view of managing funds appropriately,” Ioannou added.

Regarding the issue of integratiing private hospitals into Gesy, over which private doctors have already provided some suggestions, Ioannou said that the HIO on Tuesday presented him with a completed plan for the move.

The financial aspects of the HIO’s proposal for the integration will be completed by the end of the month, at which point Ioannou said deliberations will begin with private hospitals.

The HIO’s proposal provides solutions to all basic concerns expressed by private doctors, Ioannou said, highlighting that “there are no more serious obstacles or reasons for the non-integration of private hospitals into Gesy.”

Regarding the suggestions made by private healthcare bodies for their integration into Gesy, Ioannou said that “there are laws, which have been unanimously voted by the House plenum.”

“Anything that deviates from the architecture and philosophy of the legislation cannot be accepted,” he said.

“If they want to change it [the legislation], there is a plenum which can do so and we will implement it.”