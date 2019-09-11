New children’s watchdog, and law commissioner appointed

The names of the new Commissioners for Children’s Rights and Law Commissioner were announced on Wednesday to replace outgoing official Leda Koursoumba who was serving in both posts.

President Nicos Anastasiades appointed Louisa Christodoulidou Zannetou as the new Law Commissioner. Zannetou is a state attorney.

The cabinet approved the suggestion by the labour minister for the appointment of Despo Michaelidou Livaniou as the new Children’s Rights Commissioner.

Michaelidou has been a Supreme Court judge since 2012. Since 2013, she has been representing the Republic of Cyprus to the Council of Europe Commission for the Efficiency of Justice.

Both appointments will become effective from October 3.

The two new commissioners will replace outgoing Leda Koursoumba who is serving in both posts. Koursoumba has served two terms as Children’s Rights Commissioner and has been serving as Law Commissioner since 2002.