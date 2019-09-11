The launch of a new programme for rapid HIV testing was announced by the Aids Solidarity Movement on Wednesday.

The programme entitled ‘Cy Checkpoint: PopUp HIV Test’ which is already in its second week is run in cooperation with AHF: AIDS Healthcare Foundation USA.

“It supports the expansion of rapid testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), already established since 2015, on a wider scale, on a weekly base, at various locations, covering the Republic of Cyprus,” the announcement said.

This is the second time the movement joins forces together with AHF in addressing HIV transmission, via testing as prevention. The first was through a cooperation with AFH Europe, in the framework of the European HIV Testing Week 2017.

The Cy Checkpoint is a community based voluntary counselling and testing (CBVCT) prevention and testing centre.

It operates based on European best practices in close cooperation with the ministry of health and is fully aligned with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

The CY Checkpoint has so far been operating for two to three weeks per year and conducted more than 2,700 tests around Cyprus, but the new PopUp programme allows beneficiaries to get tested more often in the city where they reside, without an appointment.

However, anyone who wishes to book an appointment can do so by calling 99-607005 or sending a message at https://web.facebook.com/CyCheckpoint. The dates and locations of the testing are announced on facebook and the organisation’s website http://asmcyprus.org/asm/Cy_Checkpoint_en.html

According to the announcement, the screening test is “rapid, anonymous and free” with accuracy of 99,8 to 100 per cent, providing results within just 60 seconds.

“Beneficiaries are able to chat with our trained community health workers, offering peer-counselling in a safe, friendly and non-judgmental environment, while the people whose tests are reactive to HIV antibodies are offered to be accompanied for a confirmation test, and are linked to public health care, as well as to psychological support via the movement’s clinical psychologist.”

“Our cooperation with a worldwide and well-known foundation such as AHF, is a form of recognition of our work, a promise and a commitment to continue contributing to community and public health.”