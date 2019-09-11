Next restoration phases to begin soon at Apostolos Andreas

The second and the third phase of works for the restoration of Apostolos Andreas monastery in the Karpas peninsula will begin soon, the Greek Cypriot joint head of the bicommunal Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage said.

Takis Hadjidemetriou told the Cyprus News Agency the two phases concern the Medieval chapel, adjacent buildings and external works.

The restored monastery, at the tip of the peninsula, was delivered in November 2016. The restoration of the church constituted the first phase and was implemented in cooperation with UNDP, financed by the Church of Cyprus and the Evkaf Foundation in the north.

The restoration works began in September 2014 and involved full structural and architectural restoration of the main church as well as electrical and mechanical installations. Inside the church, the existing gallery for women (gynaikonitis) was extended.

The altar, the ambon, the iconostasis and 58 icons were fully restored. On the back of the church, a new North Arcade was constructed. The total cost of these works was approx. €2.23m.