Paphos municipal staff vote to strike

Employees of Paphos municipality will strike later this month unless a collective agreement is signed by the municipality of Paphos.

“The plan is to have a 24-hour strike on September 24 unless agreement is reached between the municipality and the unions,” a municipal staff member told the Cyprus Mail.

Municipal employees who are members of the Peo, Sek and Deok trade unions will strike because the municipality of Paphos has yet to sign a collective labour agreement.

“The municipality of Paphos is one of the few municipalities in Cyprus that have not already signed the contract that relates to all employees,” he said.

The move got the green light on Tuesday afternoon at a meeting held at the Sek building,with employees of the municipality, along with representatives of the two other unions.

Phedonas Phedonos, mayor of Paphos, said that in a previous contract, increases were ‘illegal’ and cost the local authority and the taxpayers an extra 140,000 euros a year beyond what they should have received under the law.

Phedonos also said some points of the contract benefit some workers in some municipalities and not others.