School canteens still a rip-off, consumer body says

Students continue to be ripped off by their school canteens and to be sold substandard products that are not on the official menus, inspections carried out by the Cyprus Consumers Association has found.

Mirroring the association’s previous report released in April, inspections carried out at 162 school canteens found that no improvements have been made in terms of price violations and the sale of items which are unapproved and which do not meet the standards, either being lighter or containing banned ingredients.

According to the association, canteen heads are not provided with training by the health ministry, as the law requires. Further, the association has observed that school district boards often take an extremely lenient stance regarding the violations carried out by school canteens, while the education ministry has proved unable to effectively implement correctional measures, it said.

The association called on all stakeholders to assume responsibility and take action to solve the chronic issues presented at school canteens, which are being transferred on to the following school year.