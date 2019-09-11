Wine School opens in Limassol

The first Wine School in Cyprus, delivering exclusively wine qualifications is a fact. First Growth is an approved programme provider of WSET, the largest global provider of wine and spirits qualifications. Based in London since 1969, WSET provides recognised education and qualifications, for professionals and wine enthusiasts, in over 70 countries across the world.

First Growth Wine School is led by Yiannis Karakasis MW, one of the 390 Masters of Wine in the world.

Mr Karakasis is a wine writer for several magazines, the founder of karakasis.mw which communicates Greek and Cypriot wine on a daily basis, a writer of two books and also a consultant to many companies. As someone who is very passionate about teaching and educating, he organizes and participates in seminars and bootcamps for Master of Wine students, academic Masterclasses and tastings for novice consumers.

As an independent school, specializing in wines and spirits, First Growth’s vision is to provide uncompromised and high quality wine education, to inspire and support wine professionals and to create job-relevant leaders, reinforcing the wine production, tourism and gastronomy sectors.

The first course, the WSET Level 1 Award in Wines, is scheduled for October 21, 2019. Enrollments have already begun. You can find more information on the website firstgrowth.eu .

For more information please contact Mr Christoforos Christofi at [email protected] or at +35799589633