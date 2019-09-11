September 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman goes missing for second time

By Staff Reporter00
Thekla Achilleos

A 50-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Korakou, Nicosia for the second time in two weeks, police said on Wednesday.

Police called on the public to help find the woman, Thekla Achilleos, who is described as 1.72 metres tall, thin, with short light brown hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, wearing a gold short-sleeved shirt and green shorts.

The woman was first reported missing on August 30, but was later found, only to be reported missing again on Tuesday night, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the police station at 22-802503 or 22-802550, or their nearest police station, or the citizen’s help line at 1460.

 

Staff Reporter

