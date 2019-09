Members of the drug squad arrested three people in Nicosia on Wednesday evening after they found cocaine and cannabis in their possession.

The officers conducted a search of the home of a 23-year-old woman around 10pm after obtaining a search warrant.

Inside the house were two other people, 22 and 33, both from Nicosia.

During the search, 15 grammes of cocaine and 3 grammes of cannabis were found.

The drugs and other items were seized and the three suspects arrested.